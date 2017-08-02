3 from stolen vehicle evading Saskatoon police arrested, facing firearm charges

Three people are facing numerous firearm charges after a stolen vehicle attempted to evade police in Saskatoon.

Officers spotted the vehicle at around 1 p.m. CT on July 25 in the 1500-block of Lorne Avenue.

Saskatoon police said attempts were made to stop the vehicle, however, it evaded them at high speeds.

The Air Support Unit (ASU) was utilized and the vehicle was seen leaving city limits.

Two individuals exited the vehicle near Range Road 3040. They attempted to hide in some bushes but were arrested.

Shortly after 4 p.m., RCMP took the 38-year-old driver of the vehicle into custody near Watrous, Sask., with the help of ASU.

Police seized two sawed-off firearms and ammunition.

Michael Basaraba, 38, Dana Farrell Blackie, 40 and Jennafer Nicole Lane, 26, were all found to have outstanding warrants.

They are facing numerous charges that include careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Basaraba is also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and possession of firearms contrary to order.

The accused are scheduled to make their next court appearances on Thursday.