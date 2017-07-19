Saskatoon police ASU helps ground officers track down stolen car

A man is facing charges after leading Saskatoon police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police tried to stop the car early Wednesday morning when it was spotted being driven in the area of McPherson Avenue and Bute Street without a licence plate.

READ MORE: Driver of stolen vehicle leads Saskatoon police on chase

The driver refused to pull over and lead police on a chase.

The car was tracked by the Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) as the driver headed outside the city and then back into the north end.

Officers said the driver was speeding and driving erratically.

Multiple attempts to stop the car with tire deflation devices were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police dog tracks down man fleeing from stolen vehicle

The driver eventually stopped when he came to a dead end on Battleford Trail.

ASU members watched the driver get out of the car and hide underneath construction equipment.

They guided ground officers to his location where he was arrested.

The 38-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property, evading police and dangerous driving.