Saskatoon police dog tracks down man accused of assaulting 2 women

A man has been charged with assaulting two women after being tracked down by a Saskatoon police dog.

A Saskatoon police dog tracked down a man accused of assaulting two women early Monday morning.

Officers called to a home in the 1100-block of Avenue K North found two distraught women sitting in the front yard.

They, along with witnesses, told officers that they had been physically assaulted by a man they knew, who then fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a nearby back alley where he was attempting to hide in some bushes.

A 32-year-old man was arrested.

He is charged with assault and breach of an undertaking.

