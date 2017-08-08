Saskatoon police dog tracks down man accused of assaulting 2 women

A Saskatoon police dog tracked down a man accused of assaulting two women early Monday morning.

Officers called to a home in the 1100-block of Avenue K North found two distraught women sitting in the front yard.

They, along with witnesses, told officers that they had been physically assaulted by a man they knew, who then fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a nearby back alley where he was attempting to hide in some bushes.

#psdrush tracked down and located the suspect who was responsible for assaulting 2 victims! @spscanine pic.twitter.com/DQ5XvS3cWM — SPS K9 Unit (@SPSCanine) August 7, 2017

A 32-year-old man was arrested.

He is charged with assault and breach of an undertaking.