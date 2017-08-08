Saskatoon police dog tracks down man accused of assaulting 2 women
A Saskatoon police dog tracked down a man accused of assaulting two women early Monday morning.
Officers called to a home in the 1100-block of Avenue K North found two distraught women sitting in the front yard.
They, along with witnesses, told officers that they had been physically assaulted by a man they knew, who then fled on foot.
A police dog tracked the man to a nearby back alley where he was attempting to hide in some bushes.
A 32-year-old man was arrested.
He is charged with assault and breach of an undertaking.
