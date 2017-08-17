Van plows into crowd in Barcelona’s city centre, several reported injured

Several people are reportedly injured after a van crashed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain Thursday.

Catalan Emergency Services warned on social media of an “incident” in Plaça Catalunya square and is asking for the public to avoid the area.

The emergency services reported “several injured” in an incident involving a van.

Una furgoneta ha atropellado a decenas de personas en las #Ramblas. Sonido de ambulancias. Línea verde del metro desalojada. pic.twitter.com/EnwWkc1Cnj — José Luis (@joseluis_md) August 17, 2017

It’s unclear if the incident was intentional but authorities are asking for people to stay inside until police advise otherwise.

Officials are asking people to “communicate via social networks” to avoid overloading the local telephone system.

Photos on social media show several people on the ground as emergency services arrive.

Video shows a white van mounted on a walkway with heavy damage to the front bumper.

More to come