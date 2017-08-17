Barcelona attack: What to know about the popular Las Ramblas district

Barcelona‘s city centre was the location of a deadly incident Thursday evening that authorities are calling a terror attack.

READ MORE: Barcelona police confirm fatalities after van plows into crowd in city centre

A white van plowed into the city’s most crowded district of Las Ramblas, which attracts thousands of tourists each year. Catalan police have confirmed that several are “dead and injured,” and have activated protocols for attacks.

The Las Ramblas district consists of some of Barcelona’s most historic sites, popular hotels and restaurants, and is about 1.2 kilometres long.

It includes the famous Plaça Catalunya square, a meeting place that extends into some of the area’s largest streets. Numerous other popular tourist attractions, such as the Barcelona Cathedral, are walking distance from there.

READ MORE: Facebook activates safety check feature for Barcelona

The area also houses some of the city’s largest public transit stations, and major bus stops, which have been closed in wake of the attack. Police have urged the public to steer clear of the area.

More to come…