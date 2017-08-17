Barcelona attack: Facebook activates safety check feature

Facebook has activated its “Safety Check” feature for users in Barcelona after an apparent terror attack in a popular area of the city Thursday afternoon.

Catalan police confirmed there is at least one person dead and 32 injured after a white van deliberately plowed through a crowd. Video shows a white van mounted on a walkway with heavy damage to the front bumper.

Safety Check allows family and loved ones to check in with those in affected areas to let them know they’re safe. The tool allows users to check in as “Safe,” which sends a notification to their friends’ list.

Safety check on Facebook after the attack in Barcelona: https://t.co/r2OPGF6kek — Oriol Salvador (@oriolsalvador) August 17, 2017

Facebook activated the feature shortly after news of the crash. The feature also allows people in the area to offer help, such as shelter and water, for those impacted by the attack.

Citing local media, Reuters reported two armed people entered a restaurant in Barcelona after the van plowed through the crowd. Authorities have yet to confirm gunfire in the area.

Photos on social media show several people on the ground as emergency services arrive.

You can check here to see if your friends and family in Barcelona are safe.

Following the incident, officials asked people in the area to “communicate via social networks” to avoid overloading the local telephone system.

Emergency crews also are urging people in the area to clear the roads in order to allow ambulances to get through.