Four terrorism suspects killed, one arrested in Cambrils, south of Barcelona

Catalan police say they have killed four terrorism suspects and arrested a fifth in the town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

We work with the hypothesis that the incident of #Cambrils respond to a terrorist attack. We have shot down the perpetrators — Mossos (@mossos) August 18, 2017

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported that the four suspects were killed after attempting to replicate the vehicle attack that occurred in central Barcelona on Thursday evening, by driving onto a pedestrian area.

Five civilians were injured in the incident, according to El Pais.

Subinspector Alfredo Perdiguero of the National Police Corps tweeted that the would-be attackers were wearing explosive belts.

Thirteen people died and over 100 were injured in the Barcelona attack, which took place on the popular Las Ramblas pedestrian mall. Police arrested two suspects in connection to that attack, but are still searching for the driver of the van.

Police also didn’t say whether the suspects were linked to the Barcelona attack, or an explosion that took place southwest of the city.

