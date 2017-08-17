Barcelona attack: Donald Trump immediately condemns terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the terror attack that took place in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, saying the U.S. will do “whatever is necessary to help.”

The statement, which Trump made on Twitter, came swiftly only hours after a van rammed through a crowd in the Spanish city, killing 13 and injuring at least 32.

Police in Barcelona confirmed that the attack was terror related, and say one person has been arrested.

“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!” the tweet from Trump reads.

Other world leaders also voiced their thoughts: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Canada condemns today’s terror attack in Barcelona – our hearts, sympathies & support are with the victims and their families, Trudeau wrote on Twitter.



Quick response compared to Charlottesville

Donald Trump’s response to the terror attack was swift and decisive, especially when compared to his response to the incident in Charlottesvillle, Vir., which left one person dead and 34 injured.

The violence in Charlottesville on Saturday started after a group of white supremacists with Nazi propaganda – who were protesting the removal of a statue of a Confederate general – clashed with counter protesters. A woman was killed when a man drove his car through the crowd of counter protesters.

Trump’s immediate response that day called out the violence but didn’t condemn the white supremacists – which he was widely criticized for.

Two days later he condemned the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, but the next day doubled down on his argument that there were “two sides” to the incident.

