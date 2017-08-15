Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt steps down from United Conservative Party caucus

Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt dropped a political bombshell Tuesday night by issuing a news release saying he is stepping down from the United Conservative Party caucus.

“Right now, media controversy is distracting from the work that must be done as the UCP is founded,” the statement reads. “The UCP leadership race should be focused on issues of leadership and values, and not on personalities.”

The development comes less than a week after news surfaced Fildebrandt had been renting out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment in Edmonton on Airbnb. Fildebrandt reacted by saying his actions were “compliant with the rules” but that he would donate money towards paying for Alberta’s debt.

READ MORE: Derek Fildebrandt advertised taxpayer-subsidized apartment on Airbnb: ‘when I have an empty house, I use Airbnb’

On Monday, Global News reported records suggested Fildebrandt also claimed reimbursement for both restaurant expenses and a daily meal allowance – or per diem – for the same meals on multiple occasions. The MLA described the discrepancies as errors but said he takes full responsibility for everything that happens in his office.

READ MORE: Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt accused of claiming meal expenses twice

Watch below: On Aug. 14, 2017, Kim Smith filed this report about Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt coming under fire for allegedly making questionable meal expense claims.

“I have made honest mistakes – always doing what I believed was best at the time – and I accept responsibility, and am truly sorry,” Fildebrandt said Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, it came to light Fildebrandt was expected to appear in court next month on an unrelated matter – the MLA has been charged with failing to report an accident in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in Edmonton. The charge is not of a criminal nature and falls under Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act.

READ MORE: Embattled UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt heading to court for driving-related incident

While Fildebrandt is stepping down from the UCP caucus, he said he intends to continue serving as an MLA for Strathmore-Brooks.

“My family and my constituents are the most important things to me, and I want to do them proud,” he said. “I’m a flawed man, and I can do better. If I have let anyone down, know that I have let myself down, and I will prove that I am the man that I hold as the standard for trust and integrity.”

Fildebrandt had been serving as the finance critic for the now essentially defunct Wildrose Party. Last month, Wildrose members voted to merge with the Progressive Conservatives to form the UCP.

A contest to determine who will lead the new party is currently underway between candidates Jeff Callaway, Doug Schweitzer, Jason Kenney and Brian Jean.

READ MORE: Brian Jean speaks out as Derek Fildebrandt expense scandal widens: ‘It was the wrong thing to do’

Before entering politics, Fildebrandt worked for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. As an MLA, he developed a reputation for speaking out on issues of fiscal prudence and accountability.

To read Fildebrandt’s statement in its entirety, click here.