United Conservatives react to report Derek Fildebrandt advertised taxpayer-subsidized apartment on Airbnb

A politician with Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP), who also serves as finance critic for the Official Opposition, came under fire Wednesday night after a report emerged that he had been advertising his Edmonton apartment, which is subsidized by taxpayers, on Airbnb.

The Edmonton Journal reported Derek Fildebrandt, the MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, had posted an online ad for his downtown Edmonton apartment, describing it as “newly renovated, modernly furnished and very well-kept.”

The Airbnb listing appeared to have been taken down late Wednesday night, however, an ad for an apartment posted by a user calling themselves “Derek” and whose photo resembles Fildebrandt, still appeared on the travel site alltherooms.com as of 10 p.m.

According to the Journal, eight Airbnb customers reviewed the apartment between January and March. Legislative expense documents reveal Fildebrandt claimed $7,720 in accommodation expenses between January 1 and March 31.

Global News reached out to Fildebrandt for comment and a spokesperson said they were crafting a response.

Mike Ellis, the UCP’s caucus deputy leader, issued a statement to Global News on the matter late Wednesday night.

“We are reviewing this matter carefully,” the statement reads. “While it has been explained to be an approved LAO (Legislative Assembly Office) activity, we take fiscal responsibility seriously.”

Legislative rules stipulate that MLAs from outside Alberta’s Capital Region can claim up to $23,160 a year towards accommodations.

Before becoming a politician, Fildebrandt worked with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a not-for-profit that says it is “dedicated to lower taxes, less waste and accountable government.”

READ MORE: Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt will not join leadership race for new United Conservative Party

Watch below: On Aug. 8, 2017, Alberta MLA Derek Fildebrandt announced he won’t be joining the race to lead Alberta’s new United Conservative Party.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci took to Twitter to respond to the Journal’s report.

“Yes, Derek, it’s the 21st century and reasonable people don’t Airbnb their tax-funded apartment for personal profit,” he tweeted.

Yes, Derek, it's the 21st century and reasonable people don't Airbnb their tax funded apartment for personal profit #ableg #abpoli https://t.co/HTpbFhWm9L — Joe Ceci (@joececiyyc) August 10, 2017

On Tuesday, Fildebrandt ended speculation about whether he would run for the leadership of the UCP, saying he would not not do so in order “to focus on policy development and ensuring that our new United Conservative Party is founded on a strong foundation of fiscal conservatism, individual liberty and reasserting Alberta’s place of strength and leadership in Canada.”