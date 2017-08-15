Stolen car strikes tree after driver leads Saskatoon police on chase

Saskatoon police continue to search for the driver of a stolen car following a chase early Tuesday morning.

Officers tried to stop the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am just before 4 a.m. CT in the 300-block of Confederation Drive after it was seen being driven erratically.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before police called it off due to public safety concerns.

The car was found a short time later near the intersection of 18th Street and Avenue Q South where it had struck a tree.

The driver fled and a police dog was unable to track the driver down.

The car was later found to have been stolen from the Rosetown area.