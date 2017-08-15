Stolen car strikes tree after driver leads Saskatoon police on chase
Saskatoon police continue to search for the driver of a stolen car following a chase early Tuesday morning.
Officers tried to stop the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am just before 4 a.m. CT in the 300-block of Confederation Drive after it was seen being driven erratically.
READ MORE: Man strikes car owner with baton, steals vehicle
The driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before police called it off due to public safety concerns.
The car was found a short time later near the intersection of 18th Street and Avenue Q South where it had struck a tree.
The driver fled and a police dog was unable to track the driver down.
READ MORE: Impaired man tries to steal truck from Saskatoon gas station
The car was later found to have been stolen from the Rosetown area.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.