Man strikes car owner with baton, steals vehicle: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have recovered a stolen car after a man said he was attacked by two people early Sunday evening.

The owner of the car told officers he picked up a man and woman in the 400-block of Avenue F South.

He then said the man struck him over the head with a baton and demanded the keys.

The owner got out of the vehicle and the pair took off with the car.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

Officers located the car early Monday morning in the 700-block of Confederation Drive and arrested two people.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with robbery and weapons-related offences.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with possession of stolen property.

Police are still searching for the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-978-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.