Teen accused of assaulting Saskatoon police officers with bear spray

A teen accused of spraying Saskatoon police officers with bear spray has been charged with assaulting them.

The officers spotted the teen, who matched the description of a robbery suspect, last Sunday evening at the intersection of 21st Street East and Avenue P South.

When they approached the teen, officers said the teen assaulted them with bear spray and then fled on foot.

The officers attempted to pursue the teen but lost sight of him.

A police dog tracked the teen to a home in the 200-block of Avenue P South where he was found on the roof.

It was determined that the teen had broken into the house but was forced out by the homeowner.

Police surrounded the house and order the teen off the roof, but he refused to come down.

Officers said the teen was acting irrationally and eventually sprayed himself with the bear spray.

He was then taken into custody.

The 17-year-old teen is charged with assaulting police officers, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public, break and enter, and breaching court-ordered conditions.

Police determined that the teen was not the robbery suspect they had been seeking.