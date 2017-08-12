Crime
August 12, 2017 5:51 pm

Suspicious activity call to Saskatoon home leads to firearm charges

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Two people are facing 10 firearm-related charges following a complaint regarding suspicious activity in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A A

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were charged following the incident.

Police were called to the complaint in the 1300-block of 1st Avenue North shortly after 5 a.m. CT on Friday.

During their preliminary investigation, officers found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition inside the home.

Several people were detained, but the others were released from custody.

The two suspects are facing 10 firearm-related charges.

They are expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1st Avenue North
Ammo
Firearm
Firearm Charges
Rifle
Saskatoon Police
Sawed-Off Rifle
Suspicious Activity

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News