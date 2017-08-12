Suspicious activity call to Saskatoon home leads to firearm charges

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were charged following the incident.

Police were called to the complaint in the 1300-block of 1st Avenue North shortly after 5 a.m. CT on Friday.

During their preliminary investigation, officers found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition inside the home.

Several people were detained, but the others were released from custody.

The two suspects are facing 10 firearm-related charges.

They are expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.