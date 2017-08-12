Saskatoon Ex patrons treated for bear spray after altercation
Police were notified on Friday that an unidentified person had deployed bear spray while at the Saskatoon Exhibition.
Officers were called at around 10:15 p.m. CT.
Saskatoon police believe a verbal altercation occurred between two men and then one of them used the bear spray.
Several bystanders were exposed to the spray. MD Ambulance paramedics attended to those affected.
Police have been unable to locate either person involved in the initial altercation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Saskatoon police said a number of officers are deployed on the Exhibition grounds to try and ensure a safe venue for all attendees.
The Saskatoon Ex concludes on Sunday.
