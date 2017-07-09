News
July 9, 2017 9:45 am
Updated: July 9, 2017 9:48 am

Bear spray accident causes Edmonton Airport evacuation

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  630CHED

Edmonton International Airport's eight-storey Central Tower.

Edmonton International Airport, Credit
A A

A man learned a painful lesson Saturday night when it comes to taking mysterious cans out of waste receptacles.

RCMP were called to a waiting area at the Edmonton International Airport around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a contaminant in the air. They soon discovered a man exiting a washroom, suffering the effects of bear spray exposure.

Story continues below

Investigators determined the man found a can of bear spray in liquids disposal receptacle at the check-in area. Not realizing what it was, he took a seat in a waiting area. Eventually, curiosity got the better of him and he released some of the spray onto himself, contaminating the air.

A subsequent interview with the man, and review of surveillance footage, revealed the incident to be an accident.

The man, a child, and three other adults were treated for exposure to bear spray. Airport operations were slightly disrupted as the contaminated area was evacuated.

READ MORE: Alberta teen charged after Jasper school evacuated over bear spray incident

At this time, investigators do not believe this was a criminal act and do not plan to lay charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport evacuation
Airport Security
Bear Spray
Bear spray at Edmonton International Airport
edmonton airport
Edmonton International Airport
EIA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News