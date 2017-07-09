Bear spray accident causes Edmonton Airport evacuation

A man learned a painful lesson Saturday night when it comes to taking mysterious cans out of waste receptacles.

RCMP were called to a waiting area at the Edmonton International Airport around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a contaminant in the air. They soon discovered a man exiting a washroom, suffering the effects of bear spray exposure.

Investigators determined the man found a can of bear spray in liquids disposal receptacle at the check-in area. Not realizing what it was, he took a seat in a waiting area. Eventually, curiosity got the better of him and he released some of the spray onto himself, contaminating the air.

A subsequent interview with the man, and review of surveillance footage, revealed the incident to be an accident.

The man, a child, and three other adults were treated for exposure to bear spray. Airport operations were slightly disrupted as the contaminated area was evacuated.

At this time, investigators do not believe this was a criminal act and do not plan to lay charges.