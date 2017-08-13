What we know about James Fields, man accused of driving car into crowd in Charlottesville

A 20-year-old man from Ohio has been charged with attempted murder after a car was driven into a group of protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

Police charged James Alex Fields Jr. with second-degree murder and other counts after the silver Dodge Challenger they say he was driving barrelled through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and wounding at least 19 others.

READ MORE: Charlottesville: Woman dead after violence at far-right rally, 2 cops killed in helicopter crash

Fields is to be arraigned Monday.

Who is James Fields Jr.?

Fields was raised by a single mother, Samantha Bloom, as his father was killed by a drunk driver, an uncle told the Washington Post.

Fields was left with some money by his father, who managed the funds in a trust.

“When he turned 18, he demanded his money, and that was the last I had any contact with him,” the uncle said.

WATCH: Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer on overcoming ‘hate, intolerance, bigotry’

Derek Weimer, a teacher at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky, says he was aware of Fields’ politics during his freshman year,

He told the Cincinnati Enquirer another teacher reported his student for an assignment “that just went beyond the pale.

“It was very much along the party lines of the neo-Nazi movement,” Weimer said.

READ MORE: Why has Charlottesville been the location of several white nationalist rallies?

According to the New York Times, Fields joined the U.S. military for a few months in 2015. He went to boot camp on August 18th but was finished active duty on December 11.

Fields moved from Kentucky to Ohio just over a year ago.

Bloom told the Toledo Blade the family moved to Maumee, OH for her job.

WATCH: ‘Unite the Right’ rally organizer says Charlottesville police refused to do their job





Bloom said she received a text message from her son Friday saying he had dropped his cat at her apartment so he could head to an alt-right rally in Virginia.

“I told him to be careful,” Ms. Bloom said. “[And] if they’re going to rally to make sure he’s doing it peacefully.”

She told the Associated Press she believed the rally was in support of President Donald Trump.

“I thought it had something to do with Trump. Trump’s not a white supremacist,” Bloom said.

Fields’ photo from event surfaces

A photo from the event taken by the New York Daily News appears to show Fields standing with a group of neo-Nazis, holding a shield which was handed out by the Vanguard America group.

The Anti-Defamation League says Vanguard America “is a white supremacist group that opposes multiculturalism and believes America is an exclusively white nation.”

James Alex Fields was w/ the Vanguard America folks in #Charlottesville. Learn more about the group > https://t.co/HNloF8Btnf @ADL_National pic.twitter.com/TmJLi0kfZo — Oren Segal (@orensegal) August 13, 2017

Vanguard Group issued a statement denying having any ties to Fields.

“The shields were freely handed out to anyone in attendance,” the organization said.

The New York Daily News said the photo was taken around 10:30 a.m., just a few hours before the crash, which occurred at around 1:42 p.m.

James Fields on social media

Several media organizations are reporting Fields was on Facebook as “Conscious Ovis Aries.”

The New York Daily News reported that the page was deactivated at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The page reportedly contained alt-right and Nazi imagery.

— With Files from the Associated Press