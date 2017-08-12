State of emergency declared as white nationalist protests turn violent in Virginia

The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency in response to a white nationalist rally expected to draw up to 6,000 people in the city’s downtown, which has already sparked violent clashes.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe said via Twitter on Saturday morning that the declaration was made in order “to aid state response to violence” at the rally in Charlottesville, about 160 kilometres outside of Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of people have already gathered and arrests have been made.

WATCH: Violence breaks out the night before Virginia city braces for white nationalist rally

Rally supporters and counter-protest groups began chanting, screaming, throwing punches, hurling objects and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Arrests are being made following declaration of unlawful assembly at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville. #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/6XAn1hYLAS — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2017

To those demanding photographic evidence of Nazi regalia in #charlottesville, here's what's on display before breakfast. Be safe today pic.twitter.com/sbdkgv9eD1 — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) August 12, 2017

The rally has been declared “unlawful assembly” by the city of Charlottesville. Both the city and Albemarle County issued a “declaration of local emergency” for the two jurisdictions should they require additional resources, NBC reports.

Charlottesville posted a statement on Facebook assuring that “local officials continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The fighting began Friday night, the eve before the rally, as protesters marched through the University of Virginia campus with torches lit and surrounded a smaller group of protesters stationed around the Thomas Jefferson statue.

READ MORE: White nationalist groups clash with counter-protesters night before thousands expected at far-right rally

Carrying over into Saturday, men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns. The Associated Press reports that right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a “pro-white” rally to protest the decision by Charlottesville leadership to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

The protest was expected to draw crowds in the thousands. A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

Here is a copy of today's emergency declaration regarding the rally at Emancipation Park #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/TOdXkhjuXK — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 12, 2017

NBC reports that supporters of the “Unite the Right” rally faced off with clergy members and other groups who stood in a line singing “This Little Light of Mine” to drown out the profanity.

Clergy stand silently in front of armed militia, before breaking into "This Little Light Of Mone" #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/TLr9CaqOZT — Breaking news (@breaking_tw) August 12, 2017

The counter-protesters responded to the rally with “Love has already won. We have already won.”

Protesters began arriving at Emancipation Park earlier in the day, where the Guardian reports police were supervising the construction of barricades around the statue of Robert E. Lee.

READ MORE: White nationalist groups clash with counter-protesters night before thousands expected at far-right rally

Before 11 a.m., approximately 200 members of the neo-Confederate League of the South, the Traditionalist Workers party and the National Socialist Movement were stopped by additional protesters before continuing towards the southeast gate.

By the time they got through the gate, the Guardian reports there were 500 far-right protesters in the park and over 1,000 counter-protesters in the street.

— With files from The Associated Press