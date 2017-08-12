World
August 12, 2017 6:21 pm

Virginia State Police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville, fatalities feared: reports

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The crash reportedly occurred near Birdwood Golf Course on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County, Virginia, just over 11 kilometres away from Charlottesville.

Google Maps
A A

A Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in a wooded area outside Charlottesville, Va., according to U.S. media reports.

Charlottesville-based newspaper The Daily Progress reported that two people were killed in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

Emergency dispatch audio tweeted by ABC7 News reporter Kevin Lewis appeared to suggest that police from nearby Albemarle County were at the scene.

“ACPD [Albemarle County Police Department] on scene advising it is fully involved, unknown if any souls are still onboard,” a dispatcher is heard saying.

 

CBS North Carolina reported that emergency crews were at the scene of the crash.

It is not known whether the crash was in any way related to violent clashes between white nationalist demonstrators and counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, which left one person dead and at least 34 injured.

More to follow…
Report an error
Albemarle County
albemarle county helicopter crash
charlotesville
Charlottesville
Charlottesville chopper crash
Charlottesville helicopter crash
Charlottesville violence
Chopper crash
Helicopter Crash
police helicopter crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News