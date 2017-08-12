Virginia State Police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville, fatalities feared: reports

A Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in a wooded area outside Charlottesville, Va., according to U.S. media reports.

Charlottesville-based newspaper The Daily Progress reported that two people were killed in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

Emergency dispatch audio tweeted by ABC7 News reporter Kevin Lewis appeared to suggest that police from nearby Albemarle County were at the scene.

“ACPD [Albemarle County Police Department] on scene advising it is fully involved, unknown if any souls are still onboard,” a dispatcher is heard saying.

CBS North Carolina reported that emergency crews were at the scene of the crash.

It is not known whether the crash was in any way related to violent clashes between white nationalist demonstrators and counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, which left one person dead and at least 34 injured.

