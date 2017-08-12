Charlottesville: Former KKK leader David Duke reminds Trump that white Americans voted him in

David Duke, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for decrying violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., claiming that the so-called “Unite the Right” rally represents Trump’s own supporters’ vision for the United States.

Trump took to Twitter early Saturday afternoon to condemn the violence, hours after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in an attempt to quell the unrest.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

But the president’s words didn’t sit well with Duke, who began by claiming that the violence was initiated by “the same radical leftists” who previously caused disruptions at Trump rallies.

Our people were peacefully assembling and attacked by the same radical leftists who invaded your meetings and attacked your supporters. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

Duke then chided Trump for speaking out against the very demographic that he claimed put in him the Oval Office, namely white Americans who he insisted have been discriminated against for decades.

So, after decades of White Americans being targeted for discriminated & anti-White hatred, we come together as a people, and you attack us? https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

Just over an hour after Duke’s tweets slamming Trump, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer confirmed that at least one person had been killed.

Around the same time, video emerged showing a vehicle plowing into marching counter-protesters. It is unclear whether the death was related to that incident.

WATCH: Car rams into protesters at white nationalists rally in Charlottesville

An early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid, Duke ran for a U.S. Senate seat from Louisiana in 2016, with his campaign unabashedly highlighting similarities between his vision of America and that of then-candidate Trump.

Duke ended up receiving three per cent of the vote, placing seventh in the Louisiana primary race.

He previously served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives between 1989 and 1992.

