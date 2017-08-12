Charlottesville: Former KKK leader David Duke reminds Trump that white Americans voted him in
David Duke, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for decrying violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., claiming that the so-called “Unite the Right” rally represents Trump’s own supporters’ vision for the United States.
Trump took to Twitter early Saturday afternoon to condemn the violence, hours after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in an attempt to quell the unrest.
But the president’s words didn’t sit well with Duke, who began by claiming that the violence was initiated by “the same radical leftists” who previously caused disruptions at Trump rallies.
Duke then chided Trump for speaking out against the very demographic that he claimed put in him the Oval Office, namely white Americans who he insisted have been discriminated against for decades.
Just over an hour after Duke’s tweets slamming Trump, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer confirmed that at least one person had been killed.
Around the same time, video emerged showing a vehicle plowing into marching counter-protesters. It is unclear whether the death was related to that incident.
WATCH: Car rams into protesters at white nationalists rally in Charlottesville
An early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid, Duke ran for a U.S. Senate seat from Louisiana in 2016, with his campaign unabashedly highlighting similarities between his vision of America and that of then-candidate Trump.
Duke ended up receiving three per cent of the vote, placing seventh in the Louisiana primary race.
He previously served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives between 1989 and 1992.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.