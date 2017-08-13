Stabbing in Tweed claims life of man

On Saturday August 12, a 55-year old male was found deceased in a residence on Kinlin Road in Tweed.

Officers from the Central Hastings Detachment from OPP responded to the call around 7:45 a.m.

Police have a 36-year-old male suspect in custody and want the public to know that they shouldn’t worry about any further danger from the incident.

Officers with Central Hastings OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Central Hastings OPP at 613-473-4234 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.