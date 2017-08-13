Police investigate Dorval home invasion, armed assault

Montreal police are investigating after a home invasion and armed assault in Dorval early Sunday morning.

Police received a call at 5:20 a.m. about a fight involving three men at Carling Place near Pine Beach Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who told police he was the victim of a home invasion.

READ MORE: Laval police search for 4 suspects in overnight home invasion

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the man said he surprised two men in his home and gave chase as they made off with stolen items.

Chèvrefils explained that during the chase, one of the suspects was hit over the head with a blunt object.

While the homeowner was being interviewed police received another emergency call, this one reporting a man with head injuries.

Upon arrival they found two men, both 19 years old, who fit the description of the suspects wanted in connection with the home invasion.

READ MORE: Saint-Hubert man injured in home invasion

The teen with head injuries was rushed in serious condition to hospital, where he was placed under arrest.

The other teen was arrested on site.

Three different crime scene perimeters were established as officers investigated.

All three men involved in the incident are known to police.

It is not clear whether the 26-year-old will face any charges in connection with the armed assault of the injured teen.