Crime
February 14, 2017 10:08 am
Updated: February 14, 2017 10:09 am

Laval police search for 4 suspects in overnight home invasion

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Laval police responded to an overnight home invasion in Chomedy Laval, Feb. 14, 2017.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A A

Police are searching for four suspects in an overnight home invasion in Laval.

The incident took place at 2:50 a.m. at a condo complex near the corner of Elliot and Bertin streets in the Chomedy district.

Four suspects, all men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, made off with approximately $400 in cash, according to Laval Police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

READ MORE: Man arrested after leading police on car, foot chase

The condo’s resident, a 24-year-old female, was uninjured during the robbery and is fully co-operating with police.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Laval police at 450-662-4242.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chomedy
Franco Di Genova
Home Invasion
Laval
Laval home invasion
Laval police
laval robbery
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News