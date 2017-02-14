Laval police search for 4 suspects in overnight home invasion

Police are searching for four suspects in an overnight home invasion in Laval.

The incident took place at 2:50 a.m. at a condo complex near the corner of Elliot and Bertin streets in the Chomedy district.

Four suspects, all men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, made off with approximately $400 in cash, according to Laval Police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

The condo’s resident, a 24-year-old female, was uninjured during the robbery and is fully co-operating with police.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Laval police at 450-662-4242.