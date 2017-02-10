Crime
Man arrested after leading Laval police on car, foot chase

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A man in his early 20s led Laval police on a chase early Friday. The man was arrested and is expected to appear in court sometime, Friday, February 10, 2017.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A man in his early 20s led Laval police on a chase early Friday morning.

The man, who is known to police, had stolen trading cards from a store in Laval located at 529 de la Concorde Boulevard.

Witnesses called police at around 2 a.m. saying someone had smashed the window of the store, according to Franco Di Genova, Laval police spokesperson.

Police arrived at the store just as the man was leaving in a vehicle, and that’s when a pursuit began, Di Genova said.

The man made his way to Vanier College parking lot where he crashed the vehicle.

He then began to run from police, who arrested him shortly after.

Charges are still to be determined and the man is expected to appear in court sometime Friday.

According to Di Genova, all of the stolen items were retrieved.

Global News