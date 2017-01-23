Pedestrian in hospital after early morning altercation in Laval

Laval police say a 26-year-old man is in hospital after being assaulted when he left a bar with another individual early Monday morning.

The incident took place around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Cantin Street in Laval.

According to Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau, the two pedestrians were walking down the street when a car drove closely alongside them.

She said one of the pedestrians apparently threw the remaining contents of his beer at the car.

The vehicle then made a U-turn and started following the men, who ran away.

Boudreau explained one of the pedestrians picked up a wooden stick, but he fell on ice and the car hit him.

She said the four occupants of the car then allegedly stepped out of the vehicle and began hitting the man, using the wooden stick to do so.

Boudreau told Global News the victim suffered several injuries, including a broken nose, a broken finger and a laceration to the head.

Officials don’t fear for his life.

She said the four assailants left the scene, and officers followed the tracks left behind by the car in the fresh snow for about 1.5 km.

The female driver, who is in her 40s, is facing charges of driving under the influence and armed assault.

Two of the other three individuals will face charges of armed assault.

Boudreau said police are working to determine who was using the stick to assault the victim.