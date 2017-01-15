Police investigating fatal crash in Laval

A man in his 60s is dead and two women are recovering in hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 335 in Laval Saturday.

According to police the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when two vehicles headed in opposite directions collided head-on, before crashing into a third vehicle, police said.

A woman travelling in the vehicle with the driver who was killed suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Laval police spokeswoman Evelyne Boudreausaid.

A second woman, 58, who was a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the head-on collision was also taken to hospital.

Police said her life was not in danger.

All five people in the third vehicle walked away from the crash uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation