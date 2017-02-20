Saint-Hubert man injured in home invasion

Longueuil police are investigating after a home invasion in Saint-Hubert late Sunday night sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to a residence on Windsor Street at around 11 p.m. ET.

According to police, the homeowner answered a knock at his door and was robbed by three men, after being threatened with a handgun.

The robbers made off with a cell phone, bank card and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The homeowner was slightly injured during the robbery and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the three suspects spoke both French and Creole.

No arrests have been made.