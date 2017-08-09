Attempted murder charge laid after Red Deer stabbing

A 27-year-old Red Deer man is facing several charges, including attempted murder and assault, after a Sunday morning stabbing.

Police were called to the Orient Green neighbourhood at around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 6, following complaints of a serious assault.

Shortly after, police were also called to the Red Deer Regional Hospital when a man arrived suffering from stab wounds.

A man was arrested at the Orient Green location.

Investigators said both incidents are related and the individuals know each other.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Linden Joseph Buffalo was charged with attempted murder, assault and mischief under $5,000.

He has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

— With files from Jennifer Ivanov