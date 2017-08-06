Canada
August 6, 2017 2:30 pm

RCMP make arrest in early morning stabbing in Red Deer

By

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Red Deer.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Red Deer.

Police were called to the Orient Green neighbourhood around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, following complaints of a serious assault.

Shortly after, police were also called to the Red Deer Regional Hospital after a man arrived suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators said both incidents are related, and both individuals knew each other.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Charges are pending.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Orient Green
RCMP
Red Deer
Red Deer Regional Hospital
Stabbing
the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News