RCMP make arrest in early morning stabbing in Red Deer

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Red Deer.

Police were called to the Orient Green neighbourhood around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, following complaints of a serious assault.

Shortly after, police were also called to the Red Deer Regional Hospital after a man arrived suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators said both incidents are related, and both individuals knew each other.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Charges are pending.