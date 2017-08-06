RCMP make arrest in early morning stabbing in Red Deer
A A
A 27-year-old man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Red Deer.
Police were called to the Orient Green neighbourhood around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, following complaints of a serious assault.
Shortly after, police were also called to the Red Deer Regional Hospital after a man arrived suffering from stab wounds.
Investigators said both incidents are related, and both individuals knew each other.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Charges are pending.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.