Halifax Regional Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Kwik Way Convenience Store at 486 Herring Cove Rd.
Their investigation found that a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the employee before demanding money.
The suspect then left the area.
Police have yet to arrest any suspects but say their investigation is ongoing.
