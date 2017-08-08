Stunting complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols on Sackville Drive

Halifax District RCMP are stepping up patrols on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville after an increase in the number of complaints of stunting in the area.

A stunting violation can include a variety of offences; driving 50 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit, driving without due care or attention and even attempting to spin a vehicle.

“What we do is focus on areas where we get a higher or greater number of complaints from,” Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told Global News.

READ MORE: ‘Astounding’ number of Nova Scotia drivers failing to stop for school buses

RCMP say stunting has become a problem on the busy road.

“You have a high volume of traffic and with a high volume of traffic you have those that feel the need to drive a little faster to get where they need to go quicker,” said Hutchinson.

The most recent stunting violation came this past weekend. On Saturday night a driver was issued a $2400 fine for drifting in a parking lot of business.

“We’ve received a number of complaints, not only from the public but from the business community in Lower Sackville with regards to people hanging out in the parking lots at night time, after hours leaving debris and garbage in the parking lots, spinning their tires. Just being a real nuisance.”

READ MORE: Did you lose money outside an Esso gas station in Dartmouth? Police want you to call

Councillor for the district Steve Craig told Global News he has witnessed first hand episodes of stunting on the road.

“Drivers have driven past me going 50 km/hr over the speed limit. It’s a problem and I fully support the RCMP efforts to be more visible in the area,” said Craig.

Business Association applauds presence

RCMP say they are stepping up patrols for the safety of the public but also the security of the businesses in the area.

“It’s a very busy district we have over three hundred business. We have over twenty three thousand cars that pass daily,” said Michelle Champniss, executive director of the Sackville Business Association. “We very much appreciate the RCMP’s help with this.”