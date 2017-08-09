Halifax police say Hells Angels member and 2 others face multiple charges after drug raid
A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, along with two other people, are facing multiple drugs and firearms-related charges following a search in Cole Harbour on August 2.
A man police identify as a member of the Hells Angels, 35-year-old David James Bishop, is in custody and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth Provincial Court.
READ MORE: Hells Angels establish new chapter in Lower Mainland
Two women, 33-year-old Jacquelyne Anna Brophy and 28-year-old Sara Michelle Walker, were later released. They are set to appear in court Aug. 30.
Police say they found a large quantity of drugs along with outlaw motorcycle gang-related paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.
The list of charges includes: trafficking in cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis resin; two counts of possession of a loaded restricted firearm; and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Bishop is known to the law enforcement community in Halifax.
WATCH: Hells Angels back in Nova Scotia: RCMP
In October 2014 he, along with 39-year-old Tammy Bishop, were arrested by Halifax Regional Police after officers seized a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a home in Halifax.
Both were charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
At the time, Bishop was identified as having ties to the Bacchus motorcycle gang.
— With files from the Canadian Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.