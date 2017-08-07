Cloverdale resident claims home broken into, dog drugged

A Cloverdale homeowner says his house was broken into last week and believes the people responsible drugged his dog with pot-laced biscuits to keep him quiet.

Dog owner Jonathan Y (who asked for his last name not to be used) says he took his small shih tzu to the vet and didn’t see a complete recovery for 36 hours. “I talked to a senior doctor at the vet and he said he was most likely given pot to shut up,” he said. “Being out for 36 hours, he was given something extremely strong.”

Jonathan also says he has security cameras and an alarm installed, but wasn’t able to catch the perpetrators.

“I do have cameras, and they managed to get outside the field of view of my cameras and they managed to not trip my alarm system.”

He says this is a recurring problem in the area and adds neighbours have reported similar incidents.

Surrey RCMP say it’s the first they’ve heard of pot-laced biscuits being used in break and enters.