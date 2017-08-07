Woman found dead in Lesser Slave River

RCMP say there’s a chance a body found in the Lesser Slave River, east of the Town of Slave Lake, is that of a missing woman.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday, by a passerby who made the grim discovery.

Nicole Robar, 21, had been reported missing to Spruce Grove RCMP on Aug. 1, and was said to have been in Slave Lake on July 10, where she may have been living.

A medical examiner will now determine the cause of death and whether the woman is indeed Robar.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.