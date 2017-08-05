Recipe: Mussels and chorizo sofrito

Chef Alex Chen’s Mussels and Chorizo Sofrito is served with fresh Dungeness crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, jumbo Prawns, corn and potatoes as part of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s annual Sunday Seafood Boil Series.

Ingredients

5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 lb. mild Spanish dry chorizo, diced small

3 cups of onions, diced small

1 lb Paquillo peppers, diced small

4 Tbsp. Spanish extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp of kosher salt

3.5 cups of mussel stock

2 Tbsp. Sherry vinegar

Method

1. Add olive oil to a heavy bottom pan

2. Cook diced chorizo on medium-low heat for 2 minutes

3. Add diced onions and slow cook for 5 minutes

4. Reduce heat to low and add in garlic, peppers and paprika

5. Cook on low heat and add in mussel stock and reduce until about half of the stock remains

6. Add Sherry vinegar and taste to adjust the seasoning

7. Add more olive oil if needed to create desired thickness

8. Remove from heat and serve