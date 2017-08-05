‘Despacito,’ non-Bieber version, becomes most viewed video ever on YouTube

Earlier this month, “Despacito” proved to be not only the song of the summer, but also made history as the most streamed song ever.

Now, the Luis Fonsi song featuring Daddy Yankee has set another record as the most-viewed YouTube video of all time — and the first video to ever reach 3 billion views. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.

On Friday afternoon, “Despacito” hit the 3,000,000,000 mark, (3,023,531,736 and counting to be exact) easily surpassing the number of views held by previous record-holder, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” (which has racked up 2,993,712,651 views) — which, in July, snatched the crown from PSY, whose “Gangnam Style” held the title of YouTube’s most-watched video for five years.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Latin Entertainment reported that after just six months, “Despacito” notched 4.6 billion streams across all streaming platforms.

“What an honor.. most viewed video in history and first video to reach 3 billion views… y EN ESPAÑOL!!” Fonsi wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to everybody involved … thank you, the fans for celebrating this song with us.”

The singer also took to Twitter to express his feelings about the milestone.

Here are the other records the song broke: most views in 24 hours by a Spanish-language music video, the fastest Spanish-language video to earn 200 million views and the fastest music video ever to reach 2 billion views.

After spending 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song is No. 1.

With files from Eric Mark Do