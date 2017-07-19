‘Despacito’ becomes the most-streamed song of all time

Not only is Despacito the song of the summer, it just became the ultimate song of streaming.

The Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song featuring Justin Bieber just made music history by becoming the most-streamed song ever.

According to Universal Music Latin Entertainment, after just six months the song has notched 4.6 billion streams across all platforms. This also means Bieber has helped break his own record; Despacito replaces Bieber’s Sorry, which previously held the title.

“I don’t want to use the word accident because I was trying to write a hit, but I didn’t plan for it to cross over. I just wanted to make people dance,” Fonsi said about the surprise success of the song.

Fonsi also said the song is important right now because of the current political climate. The song has brought everyone together and that’s what matters.

“I come from Puerto Rico and I live in Miami. We’re living in an interesting time right now when people want to divide us. They want to build walls. And for a song to bring people and cultures together, that’s what makes me proud,” he said.

Here are the other records the song broke: most views in 24 hours by a Spanish-language music video, the fastest Spanish-language video to earn 200 million views and the fastest music video ever to reach 2 billion views.

Daddy Yankee recently ousted Ed Sheeran this year to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to Despacito’s success.

Now spending 26 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song is No. 1.