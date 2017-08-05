Halifax Chronicle Herald workers reach tentative deal to end 18-month strike

The Halifax Chronicle Herald and the union representing the paper’s striking newsroom workers have reached a tentative agreement to end their 18-month-old labour dispute.

The Saltwire Network, which owns the Herald, and the Halifax Typographical Union say a deal was reached Saturday after two days of mediation ordered by the Nova Scotia government.

The employees still must vote on whether to accept the agreement. The terms of the deal have not been released.