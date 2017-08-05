Canada
Halifax Chronicle Herald workers reach tentative deal to end 18-month strike

By Staff The Canadian Press

Striking journalists walk outside the Chronicle Herald building in Halifax, April 13, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Halifax Chronicle Herald and the union representing the paper’s striking newsroom workers have reached a tentative agreement to end their 18-month-old labour dispute.

The Saltwire Network, which owns the Herald, and the Halifax Typographical Union say a deal was reached Saturday after two days of mediation ordered by the Nova Scotia government.

The employees still must vote on whether to accept the agreement. The terms of the deal have not been released.

