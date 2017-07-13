Nova Scotia to hold ‘industrial inquiry commission’ over Chronicle Herald strike

Nova Scotia will hold an industrial inquiry commission in hopes of ending the 18-month-old strike at the Chronicle Herald newspaper, the government announced on Thursday.

An industrial inquiry commission is used to find the differences between parties in a labour dispute.

It’s rarely used in Nova Scotia, with the last being held in 1993 to resolve a dispute in the province’s construction industry.

The commission will begin with mediation between the Chronicle Herald and the Halifax Typographical Union. If a resolution isn’t reached, then the commissioner, William Kaplan, will launch an investigation into the causes of the dispute.

A report will be prepared from Kaplan’s findings and presented to Derek Mombourquette, the acting minister of Labour and Advanced Education.

“After 18 months with no resolution, it is clear this is an exceptional circumstance that needs action,” said Mombourquette in a press release on Thursday. “I am hopeful this will help put an end to the dispute and allow both parties to begin the process of rebuilding their relationship.”

Labi Kousoulis, the minister of Labour and Advanced Education, has recused himself from handling the issue because of a perceived conflict of interest.

According to a statement from Stephen Moore, director of communications in the Office of the Premier, the conflict of interest commissioner is exploring if a conflict exists. He said in an e-mail there has been no ruling, but Kousoulis has stepped aside while the issue is examined.

About 60 reporters, photographers, editors and support staff walked off the job on Jan. 23, 2016, over a list of contract concessions that management said were needed to cope with economic challenges affecting the North American newspaper industry.

The Chronicle Herald recently acquired 27 newspapers and websites throughout Atlantic Canada to form SaltWire Network Inc., the largest newspaper chain in the region.

In a statement late Thursday, the newspaper’s chief operating officer Ian Scott said the company was “puzzled” by the provincial government’s move.

“An Industrial Inquiry Commission is considered a ‘final option’ available to the Minister, yet the union has not moved a single complaint forward through the Labour Relations Board,” the statement reads.

Ingrid Bulmer, president of the union, told reporters they had made previous requests for a commission, but says the province’s decision Thursday is better late than never.

“I guess fourth time’s the charm,” Bulmer said.

Both sides have come to the bargaining table though no solution was able to be reached.

The two sides are expected to meet in early August.

— With files from Jennifer Grudic, Global News and The Canadian Press