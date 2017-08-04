SGI urges drivers to take care during the long weekend
SGI is reminding everyone to take care on Saskatchewan roads and highways during the August long weekend.
Officials said drivers are more likely to be in a crash on a long weekend than at other times of the year.
“The long weekend is coming up and in the excitement of all the planning and getting where you want to go, road safety might not be the first thing on people’s minds,” Earl Cameron, vice-president of SGI’s auto fund, said in a statement.
“But long weekends are also when the most collisions happen – especially if alcohol is involved. We want Saskatchewan drivers to enjoy their long weekend, so we’re also asking them to take a little extra caution on the roads to ensure everyone arrives alive.”
There were 228 collisions in the province during last year’s August long weekend, resulting in one death and 53 injuries. Of those, 13 crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs and left two people injured.
SGI officials have tips to ensure everyone stays safe on the road:
- never drive impaired and plan a safe ride home;
- be a good “wingman” and don’t let family and friends drive impaired;
- put down the cell phone;
- obey the speed limit, especially in work zones; and
- always wear your seatbelt.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
