SGI launches ‘Be a Good Wingman’ campaign

SGI’s latest advertising campaign ‘Be a Good Wingman’ is challenging Saskatchewan residents to stop impaired friends from driving home, even if it is a bit uncomfortable.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of impaired driving in the country and it is the leading cause of fatal traffic collisions in the province.

In 2016, preliminary numbers show that 54 people were killed and 456 were injured in 1,085 crashes involving drugs or alcohol.

“Being a good wingman is really a call to action,” Minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.

“When someone is impaired, their judgment is also impaired, so it is important to stop them if they are about to do something that could hurt themselves or others. If your impaired friend is about to drive, intervene. Offer to call a cab, a sober friend, or a safe ride service. Take away their keys and let them stay the night. Whatever you do, do not let them make the wrong choice and drive away if they are impaired. ”

The ‘Be a Good Wingman’ campaign launch coincides with August’s traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving. Throughout the month, officers will be keeping a close eye out for impaired drivers.