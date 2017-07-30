Man found stabbed near Halifax police headquarters

Police say a man suffering from stab wounds was found near their headquarters early Sunday.

According to a police report, officers found the man around 2:45 a.m. near the back of the police building off Cogswell Street.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with stunting after clocking vehicle at 162 km/h

Police say the 56-year-old man was walking near Gottingen and Cogswell streets when he was attacked by two men.

The man was stabbed in the arm and abdomen and his wallet was stolen.

Police say his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, but he was brought to hospital for observation.

READ MORE: 3 arrests, charges laid in 2 separate drug-related incidents: N.S. RCMP

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects, both white males. One is in his late teens and the other is bald and in his 30s.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.