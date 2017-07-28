Saskatoon Crime Stoppers credits increase in tips on “cheeky” tone

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers is on pace to receive a record amount of tips in 2017, due in part to a new approach in their appeals to the public, according to the group’s police coordinator.

“Crime Stoppers wanted to be more relatable and [reach] out to the community sort of in a different way,” Cst. Ryan Ehalt said in an interview Friday

“Humor is a fantastic way to do that.”

Ehalt describes the new tone as “cheeky.” The group, which came to Saskatoon in 1987, is writing “letters” to suspects on social media who’ve been caught on camera.

“Dear Suspect, whether you believe in a higher power or not, the concept of “Thou Shalt Not Steal” is pretty universal,” reads one post about a suspect who stole from a religious store.

“One of you obviously didn’t know how to properly tie your bandana around your face as it fell down numerous times during the robbery,” reads another post regarding a different robbery, in which a suspect failed to conceal her face.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers has received 807 tips so far this year and helped solve 80 police files. Ehalt said they’re on pace to receive between 1,400 and 1,500 tips by the end of the year, which would be more than any annual period in the past five years.

“We’ve received tips regarding murder investigations, to serious assaults, to sexual assaults, to crimes against children,” Ehalt said.

“We want to be that trusted community organization that helps continue to make a difference well into the future.”

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous program that pays cash rewards for some of the tips they receive. The group’s efforts are helpful to Saskatoon Police, because “going directly to a police officer sometimes can be a little bit more intimidating to some people,” according to a spokesperson with the service.

“The Saskatoon Police Service has had so much success with getting these tips from Crime Stoppers because of that factor of anonymity,” Julie Clark, a Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson, said.

“People are very comfortable going to Crime Stoppers knowing that their identity is going to remain private.”

As Crime Stoppers heads into the future, Ehalt said he hopes the increase in tips and exposure helps the program live up to its name and halt criminal activity before it happens. He said the group’s message to would-be criminals is to think before they act.

“If you commit a crime and you’re caught on camera, there’s a very good chance you’ll be identified,” Ehalt said.

“So, our message is smile, you’re on Crime Stoppers.”