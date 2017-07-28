‘Game of Thrones’ fan changes Toronto-area highway sign to ‘Jon Snow’ Parkway

Jon Snow, a fictional character on the popular HBO television series Game of Thrones, now has a Toronto-area highway sign named after him, at least temporarily.

Commuters driving on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 Friday morning near Milton, Ont., just west of Toronto can now see the James Snow Parkway exit sign blacked out and replaced by the name ‘Jon’.

It’s unclear when the change was made or who was responsible for the name swap.

The Parkway is named after James Snow, an Ontario politician who served as a Conservative MPP for the Halton East – Oakville riding from 1967 to 1985.