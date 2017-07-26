Lance Blanchard asking for mistrial in Alberta sexual assault case

A judge is to hear arguments on Lance Blanchard’s request for a mistrial on Wednesday.

Blanchard was convicted of assaulting, kidnapping, unlawfully confining and sexually assaulting an Indigenous woman.

The case received national attention after it was discovered the 28-year-old was forced to spend five nights at the Edmonton Remand Centre during her testimony at a 2015 preliminary hearing for Blanchard.

Court heard the woman was homeless and sleeping in an apartment stairwell when she was attacked and dragged into Blanchard’s apartment. She suffered stab wounds to her temple and hand as she attempted to fight off the sexual assault.

Court documents indicate the woman had trouble focusing and answering questions, so the hearing judge agreed with a Crown prosecutor’s request to have her spend the weekend in custody.

The complainant was forced to testify about her June 2014 assault in Edmonton while she was shackled and handcuffed, and on at least two occasions, she had to travel in the same prisoner van as her attacker.

Tom Engel, Blanchard’s lawyer, has applied for the release of legal records that he contends contain new evidence that the victim was heavily addicted to drugs and was involved in criminal activity.

“The theory of the defence was and is that the complainant created a false story, accusing the applicant [Blanchard] of the allegations which form the subject matter of the charges in order to exact revenge against the applicant and to cover up her own conduct,” reads the application.

“The sought-after records contain information that is likely relevant to issues in the trial, in particular, a mistrial application.”

The victim in the case, who was originally from Maskwacis, Alta., was killed during an accidental shooting unrelated to the case before she received an apology issued by the provincial government to her family.

Her family wants a publication ban on her name to be lifted. They say they don’t want her to be just another statistic.

In June, an Edmonton judge ruled against Blanchard’s attempt to have his convictions stayed over his treatment in custody.

In January, Blanchard is scheduled for a dangerous offender hearing that could lead to him being jailed indefinitely.

