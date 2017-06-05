Alberta launches investigation after sexual assault victim held in remand during hearing

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has launched an independent investigation into what she calls the failure of the provincial justice system at every level in the way it treated the victim of a vicious sexual assault.

The announcement follows a CBC report on a 28-year-old indigenous woman from central Alberta who was forced to spend five nights in the Edmonton Remand Centre during her testimony at a 2015 preliminary hearing for the man who attacked her.

The report says the woman had trouble focusing and answering questions, so the judge agreed with a Crown prosecutor’s request to have her spend the weekend in the centre out of concern for her physical and mental state.

She was forced to testify about the June 2014 assault in Edmonton while she was shackled and handcuffed and, on at least two occasions, she had to travel in the same prisoner van as her attacker.

The woman, whose name is protected under a publication ban, was killed in an unrelated shooting seven months after her testimony.

The accused in the case, Lance David Blanchard, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon, threatening to cause death or bodily harm and breach of a condition.

In his judgement, Justice Eric F. Macklin was critical of how the victim was treated during the preliminary hearing.

“Her treatment by the justice system in this respect was appalling. She is owed an apology. Unfortunately, no apology can be extended to her as she was tragically shot and killed in an unrelated incident.”

In a statement early Monday morning, Ganley echoed the judge’s sentiment, calling the woman’s treatment “unacceptable.”

“I strongly believe that victims of sexual assault, or any crime, should be treated with dignity, compassion and respect, no matter their circumstances,” Ganley said. “That is what Albertans expect, and that is what all Albertans deserve.”

Ganley has hired Manitoba criminal lawyer Roberta Campbell to investigate what happened and she’s also set up a committee to review the case and recommend policies to ensure such treatment never happens again.

