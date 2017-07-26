Roland Chin, notorious Calgary gangster, named as victim in Chilliwack, B.C. shooting

Notorious Calgary gangster Roland Chin has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. on July 21.

He was gunned down in broad daylight, and he died in the same manner as his brother Roger did in Calgary nine years ago.

WATCH: Fatal daylight shooting in Chilliwack at Kal Tire

“People who live these incredibly high risk lifestyles — sometimes it’s a matter of time before it catches up to you — and unfortunately it looks like it’s caught up to Mr. Chin,” Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin told Global News Tuesday.

The Chin brothers were in the upper echelon of the Fresh Off the Boat (FOB) gang — rivals to the Fresh Off the Boat Killers (FK).

They were both career criminals — in and out of jail for weapons and drug offences.

Roger had been shot at more than once before being killed in July 2008.

“This life once you are in it as you’ve seen before, as we’ve experienced in the city, it’s very violent and very dangerous and there’s no bravado in the world that can protect you from a bullet,” Chief Chaffin said.

The violence between the two gangs reached a climax in Calgary on New Year’s Eve 2009 at the Bolsa Restaurant. Three people were killed including an innocent bystander.

In total, it’s estimated more than 30 people have died since the FOB/FK war began in 2002.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), 33-year-old Chin had recently moved to Chilliwack and was known to police.

Chief Chaffin said he was not surprised to hear the violence followed Chin to B.C.

“There’s a pretty significant connection between the Lower Mainland in B.C. and Calgary — some of the activities that go on have a strong connection,” Chaffin said.

Chin was shot on July 21, just before 9 a.m. Minutes later, a van was found lit on fire, just a few kilometres away from the murder scene.

Investigators believe that van is the suspect’s vehicle, and are looking for two sedans — one dark-coloured and one white — that were seen fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed Tuesday that they believe Chin’s death was targeted.

“While the motive for this homicide has yet to be determined – the investigation to date has yielded evidence that Mr. Chin’s murder was not random,” IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.