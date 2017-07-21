Police incident in Chilliwack; car on fire under Vedder Canal Bridge

It appears Chilliwack RCMP are dealing with a major incident Friday morning.

A car fire under the Vedder Canal bridge that is slowing traffic on Highway 1 right now, may be connected with a shooting some distance away at a Kal Tire location on Progress Way, shortly after 9 a.m.

There is a heavy police presence there and yellow crime scene tape is up at the scene.

Chilliwack RCMP have not confirmed any details at this time.

A caller to AM 730 traffic station said they were on Highway 1 and saw the smoke from the car fire. But he said they could see dogs and police with rifles as well.

“Just a big plume of black smoke, almost like there was rubber tires underneath the bridge,” witness Dan Hunter told AM 730. “Then several police cars came from both directions. Out of one of the police cars or two I think, they got out with rifles drawn and dogs and chased underneath the bridge. But we didn’t see what happened with all that. They didn’t come back up so I think they might have been chasing somebody.”

LISTEN: Witness Dan Hunter describes what he saw:



There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update when more details become available.