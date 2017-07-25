Kristen Stewart crashes Winnipeg wedding, much to brides’ delight

Twilight star Kristen Stewart unexpectedly dropped in on a wedding in Winnipeg on Saturday, and the two brides were beside themselves with joy.

Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were wed in the River Heights area of Winnipeg in a backyard, and then a band led the wedding guests to a nearby restaurant, Pizzeria Gusto, where Stewart showed up.

“The owner came up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella come and have a few drinks with you guys?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'” said Kirsten, one of the brides.

Stewart, 27, who’s been filming a movie (titled JT Leroy) nearby over the last few weeks, showed up about half an hour later with girlfriend Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model, in tow.

“We got to be formally introduced before they came in and partied with us,” said the other bride, Kayleigh. “We got a chance to shake her hand and shake Stella’s hand. I actually wasn’t as starstruck as I thought I would be.”

The famous pair didn’t disrupt or take over the wedding; instead, they just danced, drank and otherwise behaved like all the other guests. CBC reports that the duo even requested songs.

Sounds like the Jennings will have a wedding story for years to come.