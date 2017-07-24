Microsoft Paint to be killed off after 32-year run

There was a collective groan of sadness around the world Monday after computer giant Microsoft confirmed the end is nigh for graphics editing program Paint.

Used by millions of people — often in childhood, too — Paint originated in 1985 as part of the Windows computer platform. After 32 years as a Windows staple, Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update will not include Paint.

Other programs being nixed include the once-ubiquitous Outlook Express, the Reader app and the Reading list, among a few others.

Paint holds a special place in many hearts, mainly because it was one of the first graphics-editing programs, and its simplistic tools meant for easy (albeit not necessarily the prettiest) drawing and painting.

Paint premiered in the very first version of Windows 1.0 as a 1-bit monochrome version of ZSoft’s PC Paintbrush. It wasn’t even able to save images as a JPEG until Windows 98.

In Paint’s stead, Microsoft is offering its new version of the software, the Paint 3D app. (In April’s Windows 10 Creator update, the software company presented Paint 3D alongside Paint as an introduction.) While it features some basic 2D graphics editing, its main strength is 3D editing, and it bears virtually no similarities to the original Paint.

Tech critics point out that the two software programs are vastly different, and say Paint 3D is “more of a toy than a tool.” Several software reviewers said that the “messy-fingered headache” is also most likely too difficult for a child to use, and doesn’t possess the variety of tools that Paint did.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the exact date Paint will be removed from Windows, nor has the company said why it’s phasing out the software, but many people on social media were pre-emptively despondent about it being killed off.

Microsoft discontinues MS Paint as a personal attack on me and my art — wolf pupy (@wolfpupy) July 24, 2017

It's a sad day. I remember spending hours in school doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSPaint pic.twitter.com/AnQu9qVAw5 — Daniel (@DanielBruce_8) July 24, 2017

I remember the days of boredom & trying to cover the blank White canvas on MS paint with the smallest sized paint brush😂 — Ali (@RoyMustang786) July 24, 2017

Paint is going from Microsoft. 2017 worst year ever. pic.twitter.com/q1MwTomU0F — Chanda (@chandaclondon) July 24, 2017

seriously #microsoftpaint you can't get rid of paint i've been trying to workout how to use it for 20 years .. i need more time pic.twitter.com/me1zqAhhdm — mark hilltops (@hellwelovespurs) July 24, 2017

Sorry, Paintphiles, it looks like there’s nothing left to do but find another graphics editor to wile away the hours.